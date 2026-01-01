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<p>The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in a striking white finish with its robust 4×4 drivetrain invites you to experience unrivaled control and exceptional off-road handling. This SUV is designed for adventure, ensuring that every drive is as thrilling as it is comfortable.</p> <p>Step inside to a sophisticated gray interior that perfectly complements its rugged exterior. Equipped with alloy wheels and a bold design, the Wrangler Rubicon is both stylish and functional. The inclusion of heated mirrors and a leatherette steering wheel enhances your driving comfort.</p> <p>Stay connected and secure with advanced technology and safety featuresbenefit from the convenience of a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration. Experience the added advantage of a wi-fi hotspot and keep your journey uninterrupted with satellite radio. Keyless entry and brake assist provide added safety, while the power windows and cruise control make every adventure smoother.</p> <p>This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is ideal for the adventurous spirit who seeks a vehicle that matches their passion for exploration. Whether you're heading to the city or the trails, this car story is waiting to be written by you. Contact Cobourg Mazda today and let us help you drive away in your dream off-roader!</p>

2024 Jeep Wrangler

21,959 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle
14404768

2024 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXCGXRW256718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,959 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in a striking white finish with its robust 4×4 drivetrain invites you to experience unrivaled control and exceptional off-road handling. This SUV is designed for adventure, ensuring that every drive is as thrilling as it is comfortable.

Step inside to a sophisticated gray interior that perfectly complements its rugged exterior. Equipped with alloy wheels and a bold design, the Wrangler Rubicon is both stylish and functional. The inclusion of heated mirrors and a leatherette steering wheel enhances your driving comfort.

Stay connected and secure with advanced technology and safety featuresbenefit from the convenience of a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration. Experience the added advantage of a wi-fi hotspot and keep your journey uninterrupted with satellite radio. Keyless entry and brake assist provide added safety, while the power windows and cruise control make every adventure smoother.

This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is ideal for the adventurous spirit who seeks a vehicle that matches their passion for exploration. Whether you're heading to the city or the trails, this car story is waiting to be written by you. Contact Cobourg Mazda today and let us help you drive away in your dream off-roader!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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$42,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2024 Jeep Wrangler