$42,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
2024 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,959 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in a striking white finish with its robust 4×4 drivetrain invites you to experience unrivaled control and exceptional off-road handling. This SUV is designed for adventure, ensuring that every drive is as thrilling as it is comfortable.
Step inside to a sophisticated gray interior that perfectly complements its rugged exterior. Equipped with alloy wheels and a bold design, the Wrangler Rubicon is both stylish and functional. The inclusion of heated mirrors and a leatherette steering wheel enhances your driving comfort.
Stay connected and secure with advanced technology and safety featuresbenefit from the convenience of a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration. Experience the added advantage of a wi-fi hotspot and keep your journey uninterrupted with satellite radio. Keyless entry and brake assist provide added safety, while the power windows and cruise control make every adventure smoother.
This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is ideal for the adventurous spirit who seeks a vehicle that matches their passion for exploration. Whether you're heading to the city or the trails, this car story is waiting to be written by you. Contact Cobourg Mazda today and let us help you drive away in your dream off-roader!
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905-372-1820