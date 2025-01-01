Menu
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

41,831 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GS-L

12484660

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GS-L

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,831KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKCHD2R1142733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24307
  • Mileage 41,831 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

