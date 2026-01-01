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<p>Experience the thrill of the drive with the 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD, a sophisticated SUV dressed in a stunning black exterior and paired with a dynamic all-wheel drive system. Perfectly equipped to handle both city streets and rugged countryside.</p><p>The striking exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and thoughtful design elements that exude class. Step inside to a luxurious black interior featuring leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a leatherette instrument panel, creating a refined atmosphere for every journey. </p><p>Stay connected and safe with a suite of advanced technology including a navigation system, smart device integration, a heads-up display, and a robust safety package featuring backup camera, lane assist, and parking sensorsensuring peace of mind on every adventure. Enjoy comfort like never before with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control that make every drive seamless and enjoyable.</p><p>If you're a family or an individual who values style, safety, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD is designed for you. Contact Cobourg Mazda for more information and to schedule a test drive.</p>

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

50,936 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT-P

Watch This Vehicle
14422713

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT-P

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,936KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKDHC4R1133027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of the drive with the 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD, a sophisticated SUV dressed in a stunning black exterior and paired with a dynamic all-wheel drive system. Perfectly equipped to handle both city streets and rugged countryside.

The striking exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and thoughtful design elements that exude class. Step inside to a luxurious black interior featuring leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a leatherette instrument panel, creating a refined atmosphere for every journey.

Stay connected and safe with a suite of advanced technology including a navigation system, smart device integration, a heads-up display, and a robust safety package featuring backup camera, lane assist, and parking sensorsensuring peace of mind on every adventure. Enjoy comfort like never before with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control that make every drive seamless and enjoyable.

If you're a family or an individual who values style, safety, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD is designed for you. Contact Cobourg Mazda for more information and to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV