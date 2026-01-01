$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GT-P
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GT-P
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of the drive with the 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD, a sophisticated SUV dressed in a stunning black exterior and paired with a dynamic all-wheel drive system. Perfectly equipped to handle both city streets and rugged countryside.
The striking exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and thoughtful design elements that exude class. Step inside to a luxurious black interior featuring leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a leatherette instrument panel, creating a refined atmosphere for every journey.
Stay connected and safe with a suite of advanced technology including a navigation system, smart device integration, a heads-up display, and a robust safety package featuring backup camera, lane assist, and parking sensorsensuring peace of mind on every adventure. Enjoy comfort like never before with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control that make every drive seamless and enjoyable.
If you're a family or an individual who values style, safety, and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD is designed for you. Contact Cobourg Mazda for more information and to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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905-372-1820