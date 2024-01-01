$42,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5
RF GT Grand Touring MT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAM71R0602359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,626 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
