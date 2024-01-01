Menu
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

2,626 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Grand Touring MT

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Grand Touring MT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAM71R0602359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

