$33,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-30
GT
2025 Mazda CX-30
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26116A
- Mileage 33,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the elegance and performance of the 2025 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD in a striking red finish. This SUV is engineered for the discerning driver who appreciates a seamless blend of power and agility with its AWD drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a solid connection to the road.
The bold exterior is perfectly matched with luxurious black leather seats and sophisticated styling that includes a sunroof/moonroof and alloy wheels. Inside, the CX-30 GT AWD offers a driver-centric cabin featuring a heads-up display and leatherette door trim inserts, exuding an air of refinement.
Stay connected and drive confidently with smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a navigation system. This model is outfitted with advanced safety features, including a backup camera, lane assist, and brake assist for your peace of mind. Adaptive cruise control and parking sensors add to the ease and comfort of every journey.
This Mazda CX-30 is an ideal choice for those who crave innovative technology and modern conveniences in a stylish and responsive SUV. Visit Cobourg Mazda today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
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905-372-1820