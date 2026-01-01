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<p>Experience the elegance and performance of the 2025 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD in a striking red finish. This SUV is engineered for the discerning driver who appreciates a seamless blend of power and agility with its AWD drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a solid connection to the road.</p><p>The bold exterior is perfectly matched with luxurious black leather seats and sophisticated styling that includes a sunroof/moonroof and alloy wheels. Inside, the CX-30 GT AWD offers a driver-centric cabin featuring a heads-up display and leatherette door trim inserts, exuding an air of refinement.</p><p>Stay connected and drive confidently with smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a navigation system. This model is outfitted with advanced safety features, including a backup camera, lane assist, and brake assist for your peace of mind. Adaptive cruise control and parking sensors add to the ease and comfort of every journey.</p><p>This Mazda CX-30 is an ideal choice for those who crave innovative technology and modern conveniences in a stylish and responsive SUV. Visit Cobourg Mazda today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.</p>

2025 Mazda CX-30

33,146 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda CX-30

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14417889

2025 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,146KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDM2SM765661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26116A
  • Mileage 33,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the elegance and performance of the 2025 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD in a striking red finish. This SUV is engineered for the discerning driver who appreciates a seamless blend of power and agility with its AWD drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a solid connection to the road.

The bold exterior is perfectly matched with luxurious black leather seats and sophisticated styling that includes a sunroof/moonroof and alloy wheels. Inside, the CX-30 GT AWD offers a driver-centric cabin featuring a heads-up display and leatherette door trim inserts, exuding an air of refinement.

Stay connected and drive confidently with smart device integration, Bluetooth connection, and a navigation system. This model is outfitted with advanced safety features, including a backup camera, lane assist, and brake assist for your peace of mind. Adaptive cruise control and parking sensors add to the ease and comfort of every journey.

This Mazda CX-30 is an ideal choice for those who crave innovative technology and modern conveniences in a stylish and responsive SUV. Visit Cobourg Mazda today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-XXXX

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905-372-1820

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2025 Mazda CX-30