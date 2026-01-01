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2025 Mazda Miata MX-5
35th Anniversary Edition
2025 Mazda Miata MX-5
35th Anniversary Edition
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
232KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAA73S0655168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U1169
- Mileage 232 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2025 Mazda Miata MX-5