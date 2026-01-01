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2025 Mazda Miata MX-5

232 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda Miata MX-5

35th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14082372

2025 Mazda Miata MX-5

35th Anniversary Edition

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 14082372
  2. 14082372
  3. 14082372
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Used
232KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1NDAA73S0655168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U1169
  • Mileage 232 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2025 Mazda Miata MX-5