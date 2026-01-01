Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Burgundy Exterior | Beige Leather | One Owner | Dealer Serviced Experience luxury, style, and confidence in this stunning 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury finished in deep Burgundy Metallic with a beautifully contrasted Beige leather interior a premium SUV that delivers both comfort and presence on the road. Highlights & Features Model: 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Exterior: Burgundy Metallic rich and eye-catching Interior: Beige premium leather refined and inviting Ownership: One careful adult owner Service History: Dealer serviced with documented maintenance Condition: Excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition Seating: Spacious 5-passenger cabin with heated seating Technology: Cadillac user-friendly infotainment with available navigation support Safety: Comprehensive safety suite for confident driving Ride Quality: Smooth, quiet, and composed Cadillac ride Why This XT5? This XT5 Luxury combines the best of Cadillacs upscale craftsmanship with everyday practicality. The unique burgundy and beige combination stands out from the crowd and reflects a well-cared-for SUV. With dealer servicing, you can buy with confidence knowing this vehicle was maintained to manufacturer standards. Great For:/ Premium daily driving/ Families and commuting/ Drivers who want style without sacrificing comfort/ Buyers wanting documented service history Additional Options (depending on actual equip): Heated front seats Power liftgate Rear-view camera Bluetooth & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support Premium sound system

2017 Cadillac XT5

53,544 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

13473640

2017 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,544KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS4HZ195186

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T108A
  • Mileage 53,544 KM

2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Burgundy Exterior | Beige Leather | One Owner | Dealer Serviced

Experience luxury, style, and confidence in this stunning 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury finished in deep Burgundy Metallic with a beautifully contrasted Beige leather interior a premium SUV that delivers both comfort and presence on the road.

Highlights & Features

Model: 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury

Exterior: Burgundy Metallic rich and eye-catching

Interior: Beige premium leather refined and inviting

Ownership: One careful adult owner

Service History: Dealer serviced with documented maintenance

Condition: Excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition

Seating: Spacious 5-passenger cabin with heated seating

Technology: Cadillac user-friendly infotainment with available navigation support

Safety: Comprehensive safety suite for confident driving

Ride Quality: Smooth, quiet, and composed Cadillac ride

Why This XT5?
This XT5 Luxury combines the best of Cadillac's upscale craftsmanship with everyday practicality. The unique burgundy and beige combination stands out from the crowd and reflects a well-cared-for SUV. With dealer servicing, you can buy with confidence knowing this vehicle was maintained to manufacturer standards.

Great For:/ Premium daily driving/ Families and commuting/ Drivers who want style without sacrificing comfort/ Buyers wanting documented service history

Additional Options (depending on actual equip):

Heated front seats

Power liftgate

Rear-view camera

Bluetooth & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support

Premium sound system

Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
$23,999

Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2017 Cadillac XT5