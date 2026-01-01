$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
Location
Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
705-446-9046
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # T108A
- Mileage 53,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury, style, and confidence in this stunning 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury finished in deep Burgundy Metallic with a beautifully contrasted Beige leather interior a premium SUV that delivers both comfort and presence on the road.
Highlights & Features
Model: 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury
Exterior: Burgundy Metallic rich and eye-catching
Interior: Beige premium leather refined and inviting
Ownership: One careful adult owner
Service History: Dealer serviced with documented maintenance
Condition: Excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition
Seating: Spacious 5-passenger cabin with heated seating
Technology: Cadillac user-friendly infotainment with available navigation support
Safety: Comprehensive safety suite for confident driving
Ride Quality: Smooth, quiet, and composed Cadillac ride
Why This XT5?
This XT5 Luxury combines the best of Cadillac's upscale craftsmanship with everyday practicality. The unique burgundy and beige combination stands out from the crowd and reflects a well-cared-for SUV. With dealer servicing, you can buy with confidence knowing this vehicle was maintained to manufacturer standards.
Great For:/ Premium daily driving/ Families and commuting/ Drivers who want style without sacrificing comfort/ Buyers wanting documented service history
Additional Options (depending on actual equip):
Heated front seats
Power liftgate
Rear-view camera
Bluetooth & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support
Premium sound system
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury Burgundy Exterior | Beige Leather | One Owner | Dealer Serviced
Experience luxury
and confidence in this stunning 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury finished in deep Burgundy Metallic with a beautifully contrasted Beige leather interior a premium SUV that delivers both comfort and presence on the road.
Highlights & Features
Model: 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury
Exterior: Burgundy Metallic rich and eye-catching
Interior: Beige premium leather refined and inviting
Ownership: One careful adult owner
Service History: Dealer serviced with documented maintenance
Condition: Excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition
Seating: Spacious 5-passenger cabin with heated seating
Technology: Cadillac user-friendly infotainment with available navigation support
Safety: Comprehensive safety suite for confident driving
Ride Quality: Smooth
and composed Cadillac ride
Why This XT5?
This XT5 Luxury combines the best of Cadillac's upscale craftsmanship with everyday practicality. The unique burgundy and beige combination stands out from the crowd and reflects a well-cared-for SUV. With dealer servicing
you can buy with confidence knowing this vehicle was maintained to manufacturer standards.
Great For:/ Premium daily driving/ Families and commuting/ Drivers who want style without sacrificing comfort/ Buyers wanting documented service history
Additional Options (depending on actual equip):
Heated front seats
Power liftgate
Rear-view camera
Bluetooth & Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support
Premium sound system
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Collingwood Hyundai
Email Collingwood Hyundai
Collingwood Hyundai
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-446-XXXX(click to show)
705-446-9046
Alternate Numbers705-607-5000
+ taxes & licensing>
705-446-9046