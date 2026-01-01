$20,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD
Location
Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
705-446-9046
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black (S3B)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's the kind of pre-owned SUV everyone says they want but rarely finds - a one-owner 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with 127,000 km and all service completed right here at Collingwood Hyundai.
This Santa Fe Ultimate gives you the full luxury-SUV experience without the luxury-SUV price tag. You get a comfortable, quiet ride, strong all-wheel-drive confidence, and a fully loaded interior packed with the features people actually use every day.
Highlights include:
One-owner vehicle/ Fully serviced at Collingwood Hyundai
Ultimate trim package
All-wheel drive
Leather interior/ Panoramic sunroof
Navigation/ Heated and ventilated front seats/ Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Premium audio/ Power liftgate
Blind-spot monitoring
Lane keep assist/ Adaptive cruise control
360-degree camera/ Remote start/ 127,000 km
The Ultimate package is exactly what makes this Santa Fe so desirable. It gives you the technology, comfort, safety, and premium feel that buyers are looking for in a modern SUV.
This is a clean, well-known vehicle with the service history to back it up - and that matters. When you can buy a Santa Fe that has been maintained right here by the people selling it, that gives you a level of confidence you simply do not get with the average used SUV.
Come see this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate at Collingwood Hyundai before it's gone.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-446-9046
Alternate Numbers705-607-5000
+ taxes & licensing>
705-446-9046