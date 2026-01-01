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Heres the kind of pre-owned SUV everyone says they want but rarely finds - a one-owner 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with 127,000 km and all service completed right here at Collingwood Hyundai. This Santa Fe Ultimate gives you the full luxury-SUV experience without the luxury-SUV price tag. You get a comfortable, quiet ride, strong all-wheel-drive confidence, and a fully loaded interior packed with the features people actually use every day. Highlights include: One-owner vehicle/ Fully serviced at Collingwood Hyundai Ultimate trim package All-wheel drive Leather interior/ Panoramic sunroof Navigation/ Heated and ventilated front seats/ Heated rear seats Heated steering wheel Premium audio/ Power liftgate Blind-spot monitoring Lane keep assist/ Adaptive cruise control 360-degree camera/ Remote start/ 127,000 km The Ultimate package is exactly what makes this Santa Fe so desirable. It gives you the technology, comfort, safety, and premium feel that buyers are looking for in a modern SUV. This is a clean, well-known vehicle with the service history to back it up - and that matters. When you can buy a Santa Fe that has been maintained right here by the people selling it, that gives you a level of confidence you simply do not get with the average used SUV. Come see this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate at Collingwood Hyundai before its gone.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

126,186 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14007834

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Luxury AWD

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

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Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,186KM
VIN 5NMS5CAA9KH021905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black (S3B)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's the kind of pre-owned SUV everyone says they want but rarely finds - a one-owner 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate with 127,000 km and all service completed right here at Collingwood Hyundai.

This Santa Fe Ultimate gives you the full luxury-SUV experience without the luxury-SUV price tag. You get a comfortable, quiet ride, strong all-wheel-drive confidence, and a fully loaded interior packed with the features people actually use every day.

Highlights include:

One-owner vehicle/ Fully serviced at Collingwood Hyundai
Ultimate trim package
All-wheel drive
Leather interior/ Panoramic sunroof
Navigation/ Heated and ventilated front seats/ Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Premium audio/ Power liftgate
Blind-spot monitoring
Lane keep assist/ Adaptive cruise control
360-degree camera/ Remote start/ 127,000 km

The Ultimate package is exactly what makes this Santa Fe so desirable. It gives you the technology, comfort, safety, and premium feel that buyers are looking for in a modern SUV.

This is a clean, well-known vehicle with the service history to back it up - and that matters. When you can buy a Santa Fe that has been maintained right here by the people selling it, that gives you a level of confidence you simply do not get with the average used SUV.

Come see this 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate at Collingwood Hyundai before it's gone.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
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705-446-XXXX

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705-446-9046

Alternate Numbers
705-607-5000
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$20,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe