2019 Hyundai Tucson

85,884 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

13473685

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,884KM
VIN KM8J23A45KU856144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,884 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential Smart, Reliable, and Ready for the Road

For Sale at Collingwood Hyundai

4

If you're searching for a dependable, fuel-efficient compact SUV with proven Hyundai reliability, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is a fantastic choice. Finished in Coliseum Grey with a light grey cloth interior, it offers clean styling, a comfortable cabin, and excellent everyday usability perfect for commuting, family duties, or weekend getaways.

P Key Highlights

2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine smooth power delivery with excellent fuel efficiency

Automatic Transmission easy, stress-free driving

Front-Wheel Drive lighter, efficient, and ideal for daily use

Essential Package Hyundai's best value trim

Light Grey Cloth Interior bright, clean, and comfortable

Spacious 5-Passenger SUV versatile cargo and seating layout

Features & Technology

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Rearview camera

Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity

Touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

Steering-wheel-mounted audio & cruise controls

Air conditioning

Power windows, locks & mirrors

Split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility

Safety & Confidence

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Electronic Stability Control

Traction Control

Multiple airbags throughout the cabin
/ Why Buy This Tucson?

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is known for its long-term reliability, low ownership costs, and excellent safety ratings. It's a smart buy for anyone looking for a practical SUV that doesn't sacrifice comfort or technology.

Available now at Collingwood Hyundai fully inspected and ready for its next owner.
Contact us today to book your test drive or get full pricing details.

Collingwood Hyundai where quality pre-owned vehicles meet exceptional service.

Vehicle Features

low ownership costs

Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
2019 Hyundai Tucson