2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 85,884 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale at Collingwood Hyundai
If you're searching for a dependable, fuel-efficient compact SUV with proven Hyundai reliability, this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is a fantastic choice. Finished in Coliseum Grey with a light grey cloth interior, it offers clean styling, a comfortable cabin, and excellent everyday usability perfect for commuting, family duties, or weekend getaways.
P Key Highlights
2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine smooth power delivery with excellent fuel efficiency
Automatic Transmission easy, stress-free driving
Front-Wheel Drive lighter, efficient, and ideal for daily use
Essential Package Hyundai's best value trim
Light Grey Cloth Interior bright, clean, and comfortable
Spacious 5-Passenger SUV versatile cargo and seating layout
Features & Technology
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Rearview camera
Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity
Touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Steering-wheel-mounted audio & cruise controls
Air conditioning
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility
Safety & Confidence
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
Multiple airbags throughout the cabin
/ Why Buy This Tucson?
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential is known for its long-term reliability, low ownership costs, and excellent safety ratings. It's a smart buy for anyone looking for a practical SUV that doesn't sacrifice comfort or technology.
Available now at Collingwood Hyundai fully inspected and ready for its next owner.
Contact us today to book your test drive or get full pricing details.
Collingwood Hyundai where quality pre-owned vehicles meet exceptional service.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
