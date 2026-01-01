$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury
Location
Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
705-446-9046
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,567 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD in Black on Black is the perfect midsize SUV for drivers who want premium comfort, advanced safety, and spirited performance. With a 2.0-litre turbo engine, one owner, dealer servicing, and only 81,000 km, this Santa Fe Luxury delivers refinement and capability you can feel.
+P Key Details
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury
All-Wheel Drive
Black exterior / Black leather interior
2.0-Litre Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
81,000 km One Owner
Dealer Serviced
Performance & Efficiency
Under the hood, the 2.0-litre turbo engine delivers:
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4
Horsepower: ~235 hp
Torque: ~260 lb-ft
(Exact factory ratings for the 2020 Santa Fe 2.0T)
Responsive AWD system for confident handling in all conditions
8-speed automatic for smooth acceleration and efficient cruising
This setup strikes a great balance of everyday drivability and energetic performance, perfect for highway merging, passing, and spirited canyon or mountain runs.
Premium Comfort & Features
Enjoy a first-class cabin with:
Full black leather seats
Heated & ventilated front seats
Heated rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Power driver seat + memory
Panoramic sunroof
Smart power liftgate
Dual-zone climate control
Connectivity & Convenience
Touchscreen infotainment
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth + premium sound
Proximity key with push-button start
Rearview camera + parking assist
Safety You Can Trust
Hyundai SmartSense safety suite includes:
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comprehensive airbag & stability systems
Built for Real-World Driving
AWD for confident traction in snow, rain & gravel
Spacious cargo area with fold-down rear seats
Quiet, refined ride quality
A perfect daily driver & family SUV
Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai
This 2020 Santa Fe Luxury AWD 2.0T blends performance, technology, and premium comfort in one impressive package. With low kms, one owner, dealer servicing, and advanced features, it's a standout choice.
¡ Schedule your test drive today this won't last!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Collingwood Hyundai
