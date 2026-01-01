Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD Black on Black | One Owner | Dealer Serviced | 81,000 km This sleek 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD in Black on Black is the perfect midsize SUV for drivers who want premium comfort, advanced safety, and spirited performance. With a 2.0-litre turbo engine, one owner, dealer servicing, and only 81,000 km, this Santa Fe Luxury delivers refinement and capability you can feel. +P Key Details 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury All-Wheel Drive Black exterior / Black leather interior 2.0-Litre Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine 8-Speed Automatic Transmission 81,000 km One Owner Dealer Serviced Performance & Efficiency Under the hood, the 2.0-litre turbo engine delivers: Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower: ~235 hp Torque: ~260 lb-ft (Exact factory ratings for the 2020 Santa Fe 2.0T) Responsive AWD system for confident handling in all conditions 8-speed automatic for smooth acceleration and efficient cruising This setup strikes a great balance of everyday drivability and energetic performance, perfect for highway merging, passing, and spirited canyon or mountain runs. Premium Comfort & Features Enjoy a first-class cabin with: Full black leather seats Heated & ventilated front seats Heated rear seats Heated steering wheel Power driver seat + memory Panoramic sunroof Smart power liftgate Dual-zone climate control Connectivity & Convenience Touchscreen infotainment Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth + premium sound Proximity key with push-button start Rearview camera + parking assist Safety You Can Trust Hyundai SmartSense safety suite includes: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keeping Assist Blind-Spot Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control Comprehensive airbag & stability systems Built for Real-World Driving AWD for confident traction in snow, rain & gravel Spacious cargo area with fold-down rear seats Quiet, refined ride quality A perfect daily driver & family SUV Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai This 2020 Santa Fe Luxury AWD 2.0T blends performance, technology, and premium comfort in one impressive package. With low kms, one owner, dealer servicing, and advanced features, its a standout choice. ¡ Schedule your test drive today this wont last!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,567 KM

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

13473634

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,567KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA2LH277245

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,567 KM

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD Black on Black | One Owner | Dealer Serviced | 81,000 km

This sleek 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD in Black on Black is the perfect midsize SUV for drivers who want premium comfort, advanced safety, and spirited performance. With a 2.0-litre turbo engine, one owner, dealer servicing, and only 81,000 km, this Santa Fe Luxury delivers refinement and capability you can feel.
+P Key Details

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury

All-Wheel Drive

Black exterior / Black leather interior

2.0-Litre Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

81,000 km One Owner

Dealer Serviced

Performance & Efficiency

Under the hood, the 2.0-litre turbo engine delivers:

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4

Horsepower: ~235 hp

Torque: ~260 lb-ft
(Exact factory ratings for the 2020 Santa Fe 2.0T)

Responsive AWD system for confident handling in all conditions

8-speed automatic for smooth acceleration and efficient cruising

This setup strikes a great balance of everyday drivability and energetic performance, perfect for highway merging, passing, and spirited canyon or mountain runs.

Premium Comfort & Features

Enjoy a first-class cabin with:

Full black leather seats

Heated & ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Power driver seat + memory

Panoramic sunroof

Smart power liftgate

Dual-zone climate control

Connectivity & Convenience

Touchscreen infotainment

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth + premium sound

Proximity key with push-button start

Rearview camera + parking assist

Safety You Can Trust

Hyundai SmartSense safety suite includes:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control

Comprehensive airbag & stability systems

Built for Real-World Driving

AWD for confident traction in snow, rain & gravel

Spacious cargo area with fold-down rear seats

Quiet, refined ride quality

A perfect daily driver & family SUV

Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai

This 2020 Santa Fe Luxury AWD 2.0T blends performance, technology, and premium comfort in one impressive package. With low kms, one owner, dealer servicing, and advanced features, it's a standout choice.

¡ Schedule your test drive today this won't last!

Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe