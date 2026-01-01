Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package Finished in Shimmering Silver Metallic | One Owner If youre searching for one of the best-value compact SUVs in Canada, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package checks every box. Locally owned, one-owner, and extremely well equipped, this Tucson delivers modern design, advanced safety, and everyday practicality all backed by Hyundais proven reliability. +P Performance & Capability 2.5L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine 187 horsepower / 178 lb-ft of torque 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Hyundai HTRAC All-Wheel Drive confident traction year-round Excellent balance of power, efficiency, and smooth driving dynamics Preferred Trend Package Highlights This is the package buyers want adding premium features over the standard Preferred trim: Panoramic Sunroof 19-Inch Alloy Wheels Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Proximity Key with Push-Button Start Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Technology & Connectivity 10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Rearview Camera Smart Key Remote Entry Hyundai SmartSense Safety Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Adaptive Cruise Control / Why Buy This Tucson? / One Owner/ Highly Desirable AWD + Trend Package/ Modern Body Style & Interior Excellent Safety Ratings Perfect Family or Commuter SUV This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package offers outstanding value in todays market and wont last long. For sale at Collingwood Hyundai Contact us today to book your test drive or secure it before its gone!<p> 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package Finished in Shimmering Silver Metallic | One Owner If youre searching for one of the best-value compact SUVs in Canada</p> <p> and everyday practicality all backed by Hyundais proven reliability. +P Performance & Capability 2.5L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine 187 horsepower / 178 lb-ft of torque 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Hyundai HTRAC All-Wheel Drive confident traction year-round Excellent balance of power</p> <p> and smooth driving dynamics Preferred Trend Package Highlights This is the package buyers want adding premium features over the standard Preferred trim: Panoramic Sunroof 19-Inch Alloy Wheels Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Proximity Key with Push-Button Start Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Technology & Connectivity 10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Rearview Camera Smart Key Remote Entry Hyundai SmartSense Safety Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Adaptive Cruise Control / Why Buy This Tucson? / One Owner/ Highly Desirable AWD + Trend Package/ Modern Body Style & Interior Excellent Safety Ratings Perfect Family or Commuter SUV This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package offers outstanding value in todays market and wont last long. For sale at Collingwood Hyundai Contact us today to book your test drive or secure it before its gone!</p>

2022 Hyundai Tucson

64,211 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13473637

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

  1. 13473637
  2. 13473637
  3. 13473637
  4. 13473637
  5. 13473637
  6. 13473637
  7. 13473637
  8. 13473637
  9. 13473637
  10. 13473637
  11. 13473637
  12. 13473637
  13. 13473637
  14. 13473637
  15. 13473637
  16. 13473637
  17. 13473637
  18. 13473637
  19. 13473637
  20. 13473637
  21. 13473637
  22. 13473637
  23. 13473637
  24. 13473637
  25. 13473637
  26. 13473637
  27. 13473637
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,211KM
VIN KM8JCCAE2NU162182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package

Finished in Shimmering Silver Metallic | One Owner

If you're searching for one of the best-value compact SUVs in Canada, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package checks every box. Locally owned, one-owner, and extremely well equipped, this Tucson delivers modern design, advanced safety, and everyday practicality all backed by Hyundai's proven reliability.
+P Performance & Capability

2.5L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine

187 horsepower / 178 lb-ft of torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Hyundai HTRAC All-Wheel Drive confident traction year-round

Excellent balance of power, efficiency, and smooth driving dynamics

Preferred Trend Package Highlights

This is the package buyers want adding premium features over the standard Preferred trim:

Panoramic Sunroof

19-Inch Alloy Wheels

Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Proximity Key with Push-Button Start

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Technology & Connectivity

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio

Rearview Camera

Smart Key Remote Entry

Hyundai SmartSense Safety

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance

Adaptive Cruise Control
/ Why Buy This Tucson?
/ One Owner/ Highly Desirable AWD + Trend Package/ Modern Body Style & Interior
Excellent Safety Ratings
Perfect Family or Commuter SUV

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package offers outstanding value in today's market and won't last long.

For sale at Collingwood Hyundai
Contact us today to book your test drive or secure it before it's gone!

2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package

Finished in Shimmering Silver Metallic | One Owner

If you're searching for one of the best-value compact SUVs in Canada


and everyday practicality all backed by Hyundai's proven reliability.
+P Performance & Capability

2.5L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine

187 horsepower / 178 lb-ft of torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Hyundai HTRAC All-Wheel Drive confident traction year-round

Excellent balance of power


and smooth driving dynamics

Preferred Trend Package Highlights

This is the package buyers want adding premium features over the standard Preferred trim:

Panoramic Sunroof

19-Inch Alloy Wheels

Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Heated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Proximity Key with Push-Button Start

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Technology & Connectivity

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio

Rearview Camera

Smart Key Remote Entry

Hyundai SmartSense Safety

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance

Adaptive Cruise Control
/ Why Buy This Tucson?
/ One Owner/ Highly Desirable AWD + Trend Package/ Modern Body Style & Interior
Excellent Safety Ratings
Perfect Family or Commuter SUV

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package offers outstanding value in today's market and won't last long.

For sale at Collingwood Hyundai
Contact us today to book your test drive or secure it before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ONE-OWNER
Advanced Safety
efficiency
this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package checks every box. Locally owned
and extremely well equipped
this Tucson delivers modern design

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Collingwood Hyundai

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Collingwood, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 85,884 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Collingwood, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 46,508 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Collingwood, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 86,163 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Collingwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-446-XXXX

(click to show)

705-446-9046

Alternate Numbers
705-607-5000
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2022 Hyundai Tucson