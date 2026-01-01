$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
705-446-9046
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Shimmering Silver Metallic | One Owner
If you're searching for one of the best-value compact SUVs in Canada, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package checks every box. Locally owned, one-owner, and extremely well equipped, this Tucson delivers modern design, advanced safety, and everyday practicality all backed by Hyundai's proven reliability.
+P Performance & Capability
2.5L Smartstream 4-Cylinder Engine
187 horsepower / 178 lb-ft of torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Hyundai HTRAC All-Wheel Drive confident traction year-round
Excellent balance of power, efficiency, and smooth driving dynamics
Preferred Trend Package Highlights
This is the package buyers want adding premium features over the standard Preferred trim:
Panoramic Sunroof
19-Inch Alloy Wheels
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key with Push-Button Start
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Technology & Connectivity
10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
Rearview Camera
Smart Key Remote Entry
Hyundai SmartSense Safety
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Keep Assist & Lane Following Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance
Adaptive Cruise Control
/ Why Buy This Tucson?
/ One Owner/ Highly Desirable AWD + Trend Package/ Modern Body Style & Interior
Excellent Safety Ratings
Perfect Family or Commuter SUV
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package offers outstanding value in today's market and won't last long.
For sale at Collingwood Hyundai
Contact us today to book your test drive or secure it before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Collingwood Hyundai
