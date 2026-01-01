Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD Amazon Grey One Owner All Dealer Serviced AWD Immaculate Condition Check out this stylish and reliable 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD, finished in sleek Amazon Grey and meticulously maintained by its only owner with all services completed at the dealer. Perfect for Canadian winters with all-wheel drive and loaded with comfort, tech, and safety features. Key Features Year / Model: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Exterior Color: Amazon Grey Ownership: One Owner Service History: 100% Dealer Serviced (meticulously maintained) Condition: Excellent, Non-Smoker, Clean Carfax/History Comfort & Convenience Heated front seats Keyless entry / push-button start Multi-function steering wheel Spacious cabin with premium cloth seating Technology Colour touchscreen display Bluetooth connectivity Rear-view camera Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility Safety Advanced driver assist systems Blind-spot monitoring Lane-keeping assist Forward collision mitigation Why This Tucson Stands Out This Tucson has been exclusively dealer serviced, giving you peace of mind on reliability and long-term ownership. With one previous owner, this SUV represents a clean, well-cared-for option in the used SUV market. Ready to take it for a test drive? Contact us today for pricing and availability!

2022 Hyundai Tucson

86,163 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

13473649

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,163KM
VIN KM8JCCAE1NU043040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,163 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD Amazon Grey

One Owner " All Dealer Serviced " AWD " Immaculate Condition

Check out this stylish and reliable 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD, finished in sleek Amazon Grey and meticulously maintained by its only owner with all services completed at the dealer. Perfect for Canadian winters with all-wheel drive and loaded with comfort, tech, and safety features.

Key Features

Year / Model: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Exterior Color: Amazon Grey

Ownership: One Owner

Service History: 100% Dealer Serviced (meticulously maintained)

Condition: Excellent, Non-Smoker, Clean Carfax/History

Comfort & Convenience

Heated front seats

Keyless entry / push-button start

Multi-function steering wheel

Spacious cabin with premium cloth seating

Technology

Colour touchscreen display

Bluetooth connectivity

Rear-view camera

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility

Safety

Advanced driver assist systems

Blind-spot monitoring

Lane-keeping assist

Forward collision mitigation

Why This Tucson Stands Out

This Tucson has been exclusively dealer serviced, giving you peace of mind on reliability and long-term ownership. With one previous owner, this SUV represents a clean, well-cared-for option in the used SUV market.

Ready to take it for a test drive? Contact us today for pricing and availability!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Non-smoker
TECH
Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2022 Hyundai Tucson