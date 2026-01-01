$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
705-446-9046
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,163 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner " All Dealer Serviced " AWD " Immaculate Condition
Check out this stylish and reliable 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend AWD, finished in sleek Amazon Grey and meticulously maintained by its only owner with all services completed at the dealer. Perfect for Canadian winters with all-wheel drive and loaded with comfort, tech, and safety features.
Key Features
Year / Model: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Exterior Color: Amazon Grey
Ownership: One Owner
Service History: 100% Dealer Serviced (meticulously maintained)
Condition: Excellent, Non-Smoker, Clean Carfax/History
Comfort & Convenience
Heated front seats
Keyless entry / push-button start
Multi-function steering wheel
Spacious cabin with premium cloth seating
Technology
Colour touchscreen display
Bluetooth connectivity
Rear-view camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
Safety
Advanced driver assist systems
Blind-spot monitoring
Lane-keeping assist
Forward collision mitigation
Why This Tucson Stands Out
This Tucson has been exclusively dealer serviced, giving you peace of mind on reliability and long-term ownership. With one previous owner, this SUV represents a clean, well-cared-for option in the used SUV market.
Ready to take it for a test drive? Contact us today for pricing and availability!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
