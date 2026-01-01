Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package Crystal White Pearl | Black Interior | Loaded & Stylish This stunning 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package finished in Crystal White Pearl with a sleek black interior delivers the perfect mix of bold styling, advanced technology, premium comfort, and confident all-wheel drive capability. Modern, refined, and extremely well equipped, this Tucson is one of the most desirable SUVs on the road today. P Vehicle Highlights 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred All-Wheel Drive Trend Package Crystal White Pearl exterior / Black interior Sharp, modern styling with upscale details Well cared for & beautifully equipped Premium Interior & Comfort Step inside and enjoy: Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Black interior trim with refined finishes Power drivers seat Dual-zone climate control Smart Key with push-button start Spacious rear seating & excellent cargo room Technology & Convenience Everything you need at your fingertips: Large touchscreen infotainment display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth & premium audio Rearview camera Remote start capability Smart features throughout Hyundai SmartSense Safety Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Blind-Spot Collision Warning Lane Keeping & Lane Follow Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Adaptive cruise style driver assist systems Multiple airbags & stability systems Performance & Capability Confident AWD system perfect for Canadian winters Smooth & efficient powertrain Comfortable ride with responsive handling Perfect daily driver, family vehicle, or road-trip SUV Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Trend is one of the hottest SUVs in its class thanks to its style, equipment, safety, and value and this one checks all the boxes. Book your test drive today! Vehicles like this dont last long.<p> 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package Crystal White Pearl | Black Interior | Loaded & Stylish This stunning 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package finished in Crystal White Pearl with a sleek black interior delivers the perfect mix of bold styling</p> <p> this Tucson is one of the most desirable SUVs on the road today. P Vehicle Highlights 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred All-Wheel Drive Trend Package Crystal White Pearl exterior / Black interior Sharp</p> <p> modern styling with upscale details Well cared for & beautifully equipped Premium Interior & Comfort Step inside and enjoy: Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Black interior trim with refined finishes Power drivers seat Dual-zone climate control Smart Key with push-button start Spacious rear seating & excellent cargo room Technology & Convenience Everything you need at your fingertips: Large touchscreen infotainment display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth & premium audio Rearview camera Remote start capability Smart features throughout Hyundai SmartSense Safety Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Blind-Spot Collision Warning Lane Keeping & Lane Follow Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Adaptive cruise style driver assist systems Multiple airbags & stability systems Performance & Capability Confident AWD system perfect for Canadian winters Smooth & efficient powertrain Comfortable ride with responsive handling Perfect daily driver</p> <p> or road-trip SUV Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Trend is one of the hottest SUVs in its class thanks to its style</p> <p> and value and this one checks all the boxes. Book your test drive today! Vehicles like this dont last long.</p>

2023 Hyundai Tucson

46,508 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13473667

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

  1. 13473667
  2. 13473667
  3. 13473667
  4. 13473667
  5. 13473667
  6. 13473667
  7. 13473667
  8. 13473667
  9. 13473667
  10. 13473667
  11. 13473667
  12. 13473667
  13. 13473667
  14. 13473667
  15. 13473667
  16. 13473667
  17. 13473667
  18. 13473667
  19. 13473667
  20. 13473667
  21. 13473667
  22. 13473667
  23. 13473667
  24. 13473667
  25. 13473667
  26. 13473667
  27. 13473667
  28. 13473667
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,508KM
VIN KM8JCCAE4PU189208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,508 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package Crystal White Pearl | Black Interior | Loaded & Stylish

This stunning 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package finished in Crystal White Pearl with a sleek black interior delivers the perfect mix of bold styling, advanced technology, premium comfort, and confident all-wheel drive capability. Modern, refined, and extremely well equipped, this Tucson is one of the most desirable SUVs on the road today.

P Vehicle Highlights

2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred

All-Wheel Drive

Trend Package

Crystal White Pearl exterior / Black interior

Sharp, modern styling with upscale details

Well cared for & beautifully equipped

Premium Interior & Comfort

Step inside and enjoy:

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Black interior trim with refined finishes

Power driver's seat

Dual-zone climate control

Smart Key with push-button start

Spacious rear seating & excellent cargo room

Technology & Convenience

Everything you need at your fingertips:

Large touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth & premium audio

Rearview camera

Remote start capability

Smart features throughout

Hyundai SmartSense Safety

Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Lane Keeping & Lane Follow Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Adaptive cruise style driver assist systems

Multiple airbags & stability systems

Performance & Capability

Confident AWD system perfect for Canadian winters

Smooth & efficient powertrain

Comfortable ride with responsive handling

Perfect daily driver, family vehicle, or road-trip SUV

Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Trend is one of the hottest SUVs in its class thanks to its style, equipment, safety, and value and this one checks all the boxes.

Book your test drive today! Vehicles like this don't last long.

2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package Crystal White Pearl | Black Interior | Loaded & Stylish

This stunning 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package finished in Crystal White Pearl with a sleek black interior delivers the perfect mix of bold styling


this Tucson is one of the most desirable SUVs on the road today.

P Vehicle Highlights

2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred

All-Wheel Drive

Trend Package

Crystal White Pearl exterior / Black interior

Sharp


modern styling with upscale details

Well cared for & beautifully equipped

Premium Interior & Comfort

Step inside and enjoy:

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Black interior trim with refined finishes

Power driver's seat

Dual-zone climate control

Smart Key with push-button start

Spacious rear seating & excellent cargo room

Technology & Convenience

Everything you need at your fingertips:

Large touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth & premium audio

Rearview camera

Remote start capability

Smart features throughout

Hyundai SmartSense Safety

Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Lane Keeping & Lane Follow Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Adaptive cruise style driver assist systems

Multiple airbags & stability systems

Performance & Capability

Confident AWD system perfect for Canadian winters

Smooth & efficient powertrain

Comfortable ride with responsive handling

Perfect daily driver


or road-trip SUV

Available Now at Collingwood Hyundai

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD Trend is one of the hottest SUVs in its class thanks to its style


and value and this one checks all the boxes.

Book your test drive today! Vehicles like this don't last long.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SAFETY
Advanced Technology
Equipment
premium comfort
refined
and extremely well equipped
and confident all-wheel drive capability. Modern
family vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Collingwood Hyundai

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Collingwood, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 85,884 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Collingwood, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 46,508 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Collingwood, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 86,163 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Collingwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-446-XXXX

(click to show)

705-446-9046

Alternate Numbers
705-607-5000
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2023 Hyundai Tucson