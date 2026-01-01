Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

17,752 KM

Details

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
13473643

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

  1. 13473643
  2. 13473643
  3. 13473643
  4. 13473643
  5. 13473643
  6. 13473643
  7. 13473643
  8. 13473643
  9. 13473643
  10. 13473643
  11. 13473643
  12. 13473643
  13. 13473643
  14. 13473643
  15. 13473643
  16. 13473643
  17. 13473643
  18. 13473643
  19. 13473643
  20. 13473643
  21. 13473643
  22. 13473643
  23. 13473643
  24. 13473643
  25. 13473643
  26. 13473643
  27. 13473643
  28. 13473643
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,752KM
VIN KM8JCCA11PU109621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T051L
  • Mileage 17,752 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Collingwood Hyundai

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Collingwood, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 85,884 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Collingwood, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 46,508 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Collingwood, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 86,163 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Collingwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-446-XXXX

(click to show)

705-446-9046

Alternate Numbers
705-607-5000
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid