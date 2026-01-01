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2026 Ford F-150
Lariat
2026 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
705-446-9046
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
13KM
VIN 1FTFW5L50TKD64800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 13 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Collingwood Hyundai
10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
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705-446-XXXX(click to show)
705-446-9046
Alternate Numbers705-607-5000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Collingwood Hyundai
705-446-9046
2026 Ford F-150