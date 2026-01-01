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2026 Ford F-150

13 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Ford F-150

Lariat

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14174260

2026 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1

705-446-9046

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Used
13KM
VIN 1FTFW5L50TKD64800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 13 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Collingwood Hyundai

Collingwood Hyundai

10109 Highway 26 East, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5R1
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705-446-XXXX

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705-446-9046

Alternate Numbers
705-607-5000
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Collingwood Hyundai

705-446-9046

2026 Ford F-150