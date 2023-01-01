Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

173,896 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pre Owned Car Shop

519-816-3513

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Pre Owned Car Shop

7005 Main Street, Comber, ON N0P 1J0

519-816-3513

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,896KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141104
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9FL639306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

519-816-3513

