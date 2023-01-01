Menu
<p>#stopbygnl   you deserve it</p><p>905 738 3800 x 6343 </p>

1971 Chevrolet Corvette

75,487 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Stingray

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

75,487KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 194371s120534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,487 KM

Vehicle Description

#stopbygnl   you deserve it

905 738 3800 x 6343 

