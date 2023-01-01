$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1971 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray
1971 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
75,487KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 194371s120534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 75,487 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
#stopbygnl you deserve it
905 738 3800 x 6343
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 75,487 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 TRX-STAGE 2 -RamBar 5'7" Box w 35" wheels & MBRP 22,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento LX 289,319 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
1971 Chevrolet Corvette