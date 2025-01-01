Menu
<p>1971 Pontiac Lemans Sport Convertible, 455 HO, M22.  One of just 11 built in 1971. Documentation back to the day it was sold new.  Was completely restored a few years ago. All numbers match. Currently in storage and shown by appointment only.</p>

1971 Pontiac LeMans

130,000 MI

$185,000

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Used
130,000MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 237671P154953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Parchment
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 MI

Vehicle Description

1971 Pontiac Lemans Sport Convertible, 455 HO, M22.  One of just 11 built in 1971. Documentation back to the day it was sold new.  Was completely restored a few years ago. All numbers match. Currently in storage and shown by appointment only.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
