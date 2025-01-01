$185,000+ taxes & licensing
1971 Pontiac LeMans
Sport
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890
$185,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Parchment
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 MI
Vehicle Description
1971 Pontiac Lemans Sport Convertible, 455 HO, M22. One of just 11 built in 1971. Documentation back to the day it was sold new. Was completely restored a few years ago. All numbers match. Currently in storage and shown by appointment only.
