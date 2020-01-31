Menu
1986 BMW 5 Series

528e

1986 BMW 5 Series

528e

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,000KM
  • Used
  • Poor Condition
  • Listing ID: 4629540
  • Stock #: VB0541
  • VIN: WBADK7301G9650541
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.


Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950


The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.


Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950


Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

