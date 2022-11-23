Menu
1998 Porsche Boxster

80,876 KM

$19,995 + tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

2dr Roadster Manual Convertible Low KM

2dr Roadster Manual Convertible Low KM

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

80,876KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9387088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 80,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, only 80876 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like brand

New. The car has a lot of features Like Convertible, Alloys, Power Seats

CD player and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary" 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

