Just arrived on trade from a regular local client. Vehicle starts and drives with some cosmetic reconditioning needed. Vehicle is sold AS-IS due to year and mileage. When vehicles are sold as is as per OMVIC regulations we must list that it is not road worthy with no guarantees. Buyer may test drive and bring a personal mechanic for inspection. <br/>

1999 Cadillac DeVille

230,000 KM

Details Description

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
1999 Cadillac DeVille

LOCAL TRADE I STARTS AND DRIVES

1999 Cadillac DeVille

LOCAL TRADE I STARTS AND DRIVES

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,000KM
VIN 1G6KD54Y4XU781153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M10-781153
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived on trade from a regular local client. Vehicle starts and drives with some cosmetic reconditioning needed. Vehicle is sold AS-IS due to year and mileage. When vehicles are sold as is as per OMVIC regulations we must list that it is not road worthy with no guarantees. Buyer may test drive and bring a personal mechanic for inspection.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
905-597-7879

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

1999 Cadillac DeVille