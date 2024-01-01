$1,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1999 Cadillac DeVille
LOCAL TRADE I STARTS AND DRIVES
Location
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
905-597-7879
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,000KM
VIN 1G6KD54Y4XU781153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # M10-781153
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived on trade from a regular local client. Vehicle starts and drives with some cosmetic reconditioning needed. Vehicle is sold AS-IS due to year and mileage. When vehicles are sold as is as per OMVIC regulations we must list that it is not road worthy with no guarantees. Buyer may test drive and bring a personal mechanic for inspection.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
