2000 Toyota 4Runner

206,897 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2000 Toyota 4Runner

2000 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD|FRAME IN GOOD CONDITION|ONE OWNER

2000 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD|FRAME IN GOOD CONDITION|ONE OWNER

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6639803
  • VIN: JT3HN86R1Y0270203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,897 KM

Vehicle Description

 



2000 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER SR5 4WD. ONE OWNER. CANADIAN VEHICLE. NO MAJOR RUST. FRAME IN GOOD CONDITION. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 207897 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.SOLD AS IS FOR $8995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

