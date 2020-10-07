Menu
2002 Jeep Liberty

100,500 KM

Details

$3,998

+ tax & licensing
$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-886-2886

2002 Jeep Liberty

2002 Jeep Liberty

4dr Sport 4WD | LOW KM! |

2002 Jeep Liberty

4dr Sport 4WD | LOW KM! |

Location

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

647-886-2886

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

100,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6005940
  • Stock #: CON-022
  • VIN: 1J4GL48K02W360933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CON-022
  • Mileage 100,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See Our Indoor Showroom Today! Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. 


All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report! Carfax Reports are available on our website!


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $499. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today! 


 


Level Up Motors


245 Creditstone Road, Unit 2


Vaughan, On


Call: 647-886-AUTO


Text: 647-515-AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

647-886-2886

