Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Toyota 4Runner

221,554 KM

Details Description Features

$14,445

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2002 Toyota 4Runner

2002 Toyota 4Runner

Badlands BADLANDS|GREAT CONDITION|REMOTE STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Toyota 4Runner

Badlands BADLANDS|GREAT CONDITION|REMOTE STARTER

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 7651846
  2. 7651846
  3. 7651846
  4. 7651846
  5. 7651846
  6. 7651846
  7. 7651846
  8. 7651846
  9. 7651846
  10. 7651846
  11. 7651846
  12. 7651846
  13. 7651846
  14. 7651846
  15. 7651846
  16. 7651846
  17. 7651846
  18. 7651846
  19. 7651846
  20. 7651846
  21. 7651846
  22. 7651846
  23. 7651846
  24. 7651846
Contact Seller

$14,445

+ taxes & licensing

221,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7651846
  • VIN: JT3HN84R020363966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,554 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OF KIND|MINT CONDITION**    

     2002 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER BADLANDS EDITION. BRAND NEW SUSPENSION ALL AROUND. BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND. 2021 TACOMA WHEELS WITH BF GOODRICH TIRES.  ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 221554 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. SOLD AS IS FOR $14445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING

 

SKYLINE AUTO                                                              3232 STEELES AVE W,                                                  VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730 



  Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00 CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2004 Lincoln Town Ca...
 181,354 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X6 xDrive35...
 137,221 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 528 i xDriv...
 166,721 KM
$18,445 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory