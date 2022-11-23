Menu
2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

128,321 KM

Details

$28,445

+ tax & licensing
$28,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

LAND CRUISER ONE OF KIND|LEATHER|SUNROOF|LOADED

2004 Toyota Land Cruiser

LAND CRUISER ONE OF KIND|LEATHER|SUNROOF|LOADED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$28,445

+ taxes & licensing

128,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9337279
  • VIN: JTEHT05J942065978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,321 KM

Vehicle Description

**NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS*



2004 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 4X4. BACK UP CAMREA. LEATHER INTERIOR. 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. AUX INPUT. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 128321 MILES. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $28445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8   PH: 289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And LICENSING.

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

4WD
n/a

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

