$30,888+ taxes & licensing
2005 Hummer H2
SUT Base
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$30,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GRGN22U95H119328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Many Gas and EV Hummers to choose from !!
This H2 SUT is powered by a strong and reliable 6.0L V8 engine with 325 horsepower, known for its durability and performance. It sits on rugged Mickey Thompson tires for great all-terrain traction and bold presence.
Meticulously cared for inside and out, this truck runs strong and looks sharp. A true head-turner that's ready for the road or trail.
OPTIONS AND SPECS
-REDFIRE METALLIC EXTERIOR
-BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
-17 INCH OEM RIMS
-HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR
-TOW HITCH
-5 PASSENGER
-TAIL GATE COVER
-UPGRADED EXHAUST
-DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
-BOSE SOUND SYSTEM
-SUNROOF
-REMOTE STARTER
-( MUCH MORE )
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.10 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Cassette
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Leather steering wheel trim
Trailer Wiring
Center locking differential
Skid plate(s)
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
POWER MOONROOF / SUNROOF
17 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
VOLUME CONTROL REAR AUDIO
1.5 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
Front Brush Guard
DROP-IN PICKUP BED LINER
2005 Hummer H2