$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2006 Hummer H3
Base
2006 Hummer H3
Base
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,226KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GTDN136268238363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7762
- Mileage 212,226 KM
Vehicle Description
Up for grabs is a 2006 Hummer H3 that's been truly cared for and is packed with upgrades and luxury touches. This rugged SUV is powered by a 3.5L inline-5 engine putting out around 220 horsepower, giving you solid performance on and off the road.
Inside, you ll find a premium two-tone leather interior, offering comfort and style. The power sunroof brings in extra light and fresh air for those perfect driving days. This H3 comes fully loaded, with tons of extras and enhancements that make it stand out from the rest. Yes is comes certified! No Accidents and 22 service records!
OPTIONS AND SPECS
-BLACK DIAMOND METALLIC EXTERIOR
-BLACK | BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR
-5 PASSENGER
-HEATED SEATS
-CD PLAYER
-3.5L
-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
-SUNROOF
-POWER WINDOWS
-AIR CONDITIONING
-UPGRADED SHOCKS
-UPGRADED LIFT KIT
-UPGRADED LARGE OFF ROAD TIRES AND RIMS
-TOW HOOKS
-BLACKED OUR DOOR HANDLES
-CROSS DRILLED ROTORS
-LOTS OF TIME AND MONEY SPENT TO BEEF UP THE TRUCK
-NO MODS MADE TO ENGINE
-MUCH MORE
-4X4
-( MORE MORE )
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
cupholders
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.56 Axle Ratio
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Seatbelt pretensioners
Skid plate(s)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
16 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
P TIRE PREFIX
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
$13,888
Auto Legends
647-930-8180
2006 Hummer H3