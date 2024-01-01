Menu
2008 Acura TL SH-awd

One owner, Very well maintained and garage stored!

Tech package with Nav and backup camera. 

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

2008 Acura TL

$9,485

+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto w/Nav Pkg

2008 Acura TL

4dr Sdn Auto w/Nav Pkg

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA66228A801238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2008 Acura TL SH-awd

One owner, Very well maintained and garage stored!

Tech package with Nav and backup camera. 

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2008 Acura TL