$9,485+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura TL
4dr Sdn Auto w/Nav Pkg
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2008 Acura TL SH-awd
One owner, Very well maintained and garage stored!
Tech package with Nav and backup camera.
All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.
No Hidden Fees!!!
Price Plus HST and Licensing.
Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.
Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle.
Please inquire for more details.
Vehicle Features
