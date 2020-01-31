Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

M

2008 BMW 3 Series

M

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674705
  • Stock #: VB39183
  • VIN: WBSWD93508PY39183
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CLEAN CAR FAX - NO ACCIDENTS - 2 OWNER - RARE 6 speed with Carbon Roof, Upgraded NAVIGATION and Information System!


This Vehicle is being sold certified, just add HST and Licensing to the advertised price.

Financing is available, starting as low as 4.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models

Warranty is available starting as low as $300. Coverage from reputable companies which are backed by large insurance companies. Pick and choose your coverage that suits your needs. From 6 months up to 5 years of coverage! * see dealership for more information

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.


Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

