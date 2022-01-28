$15,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited X MATTE ARMY GREEN|4X4|BLACKED OUT WHEELS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
$15,995
- Listing ID: 8253910
- VIN: 1J4GA39178L524341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,565 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED.4X4. MATTE ARMY GREEN COLOR. ALLOY WHEELS. 2 SET OF RIMS AND TIRES. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 183565. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $15995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
SKYLINE AUTO
3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 6478357730.
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00
Vehicle Features
