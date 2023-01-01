Menu
2008 Porsche 911

89,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4 S

2008 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4 S

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10017627
  VIN: Wpocb29928s776814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

