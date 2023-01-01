$CALL+ tax & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2008 Porsche 911
2dr Cabriolet Carrera 4 S
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
89,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10017627
- VIN: Wpocb29928s776814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 89,500 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4