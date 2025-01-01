Menu
<p>AS IS</p><p> </p><p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p> </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p> </p><p>New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom,</p><p> </p><p>It has 188,000 KM Canadian vehicle / Ontario car,</p><p> </p><p>The car has a lot of features Like</p><p> </p><p>Park Assist, Heated Seats, Sunroof and much more.</p><p> </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p> </p><p>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>This vehicle is being sold AS IS, as per safety regulations</p><p> </p><p>this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p> </p><p>However, vehicle runs and drives great</p><p> </p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p> </p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p> </p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p> </p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p> </p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p> </p><p>Thank You.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2008 Porsche Cayenne

188,000 KM

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Porsche Cayenne

S

2008 Porsche Cayenne

S

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
188,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-1970
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 44,479 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Luxury for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD Luxury 45,204 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Leather Stow n Go CarPlay 7-Passengers for sale in Concord, ON
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Leather Stow n Go CarPlay 7-Passengers 22,658 KM $46,800 + tax & lic

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

