2008 Toyota Land Cruiser
****ONLY 1 IN CANADA**** New 2023 Front End
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
647-330-1950
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 137,250 KM
Vehicle Description
***IMPORTED FROM DUBAI, landed in Canada and the only 1 available. Mechanically refreshed, new paint, new interior and much much more!***
The 2008 Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup is a rugged and versatile vehicle that is built to tackle any terrain with ease. It offers a spacious and comfortable interior, powerful performance, and the durability that Toyota is known for.
Product Features:
- Powerful and reliable engine: The 2008 Land Cruiser Pickup is equipped with a robust Straight 6 cylinder engine that delivers both power and efficiency, making it ideal for off-road adventures and hauling heavy loads.
- 4WD capability: With its advanced 4WD system, the Land Cruiser Pickup provides excellent traction and stability, allowing you to confidently navigate through various terrains and weather conditions.
- Durable construction: Built on a strong ladder frame chassis, this pickup is designed to withstand the toughest of conditions and provide long-lasting durability. It also features high ground clearance, reinforced suspension, and heavy-duty components.
- Spacious cargo bed: The Land Cruiser Pickup offers a sizeable cargo bed that can accommodate large items and equipment. It is also equipped with tie-down points to secure your cargo during transport.
- Off-road capabilities: With its rugged construction and advanced off-road features such as a differential lock and off-road suspension, this pickup is designed for adventure. It can handle steep inclines, uneven terrains, and water crossings with ease.
- Reliability: As with all Toyota vehicles, the Land Cruiser Pickup is renowned for its reliability and longevity. It is built to withstand the test of time and provide years of dependable performance.
- Versatile usage: Whether you need a workhorse for hauling heavy loads or a capable off-road vehicle for outdoor adventures, the Land Cruiser Pickup offers unmatched versatility to meet your needs.
- Stylish design: With its bold and muscular exterior design, the 2008 Land Cruiser Pickup stands out on the road. It features rugged yet sleek lines, chrome accents, and a distinctive front grille that adds to its overall appeal. With the 2023 front end upgrade allows the vehicle to look even more modern while still having a rugged flare.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for a fee of $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.
Financing is available, starting as low as 6.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals.
We are proud to offer Global Warranty on all our automobiles. 3 months or 3000km Bronze Warranty! Included A $399 Value - on all our certified cars. Upgrades are available up to 4 years/ Unlimited KM!. See Dealer for details
The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence
We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.
We are by appointment only.
Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing.Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable). Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc.
