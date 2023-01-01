Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

368,280 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

2009 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

368,280KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10597614
  • Stock #: VB0874
  • VIN: WBAPG73569A640874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 368,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional 2009 BMW 323i. Crafted with precision engineering and elegant design, this Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) beauty offers a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and sophistication.

Key Features

Performance: The 2009 BMW 323i is powered by a responsive 2.5-liter inline-six engine, delivering 200 horsepower and ensuring a dynamic and engaging driving experience. The RWD configuration offers a true driver's connection with the road.

Design: The classic BMW design is timeless, and this 323i is no exception. Its sleek Alpine White exterior complements the luxurious beige interior, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance.

Interior: Step inside to discover premium features such as leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and an infotainment system that ensures a comfortable and convenient ride.

Safety: BMW's commitment to safety is evident with features like stability control, multiple airbags, and antilock brakes, providing peace of mind on every journey.

 

This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.

We are by appointment only.

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

