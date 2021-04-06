Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW 750

170,121 KM

Details Description Features

$9,745

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2009 BMW 750

2009 BMW 750

Li HUD|CAMERA|DVD|NAVIGATION|NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 750

Li HUD|CAMERA|DVD|NAVIGATION|NO ACCIDENT

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6841154
  2. 6841154
  3. 6841154
  4. 6841154
  5. 6841154
  6. 6841154
  7. 6841154
  8. 6841154
  9. 6841154
  10. 6841154
  11. 6841154
  12. 6841154
  13. 6841154
  14. 6841154
  15. 6841154
  16. 6841154
  17. 6841154
  18. 6841154
  19. 6841154
  20. 6841154
  21. 6841154
  22. 6841154
  23. 6841154
  24. 6841154
  25. 6841154
  26. 6841154
Contact Seller

$9,745

+ taxes & licensing

170,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6841154
  • VIN: WBAKB83529CY57194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,121 KM

Vehicle Description

2009BMW 7 SERIES 750Li. DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM. NAVIGATION. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HEADS UP DISPLAY. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. PRIVACY SHADES. TINTED WINDOWS.KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING. HEATED SEATS. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 170121KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.SOLD AS IS FOR $9745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 6478357730

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 110,000 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 138,961 KM
$15,745 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 68,000 KM
$47,957 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory