2009 Dodge Ram 1500

279,899 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/Sport 4X4|QUAD CAB|LARGE PICKUP|ALLOYS

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/Sport 4X4|QUAD CAB|LARGE PICKUP|ALLOYS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

279,899KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6590779
  • VIN: 1D3HV18T19S811663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 279,899 KM

Vehicle Description

***NO ACCIDENT|HIGH MILEAGE

2009 DODGE RAM 1500 SLT. 4X4. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 279899 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.SOLD AS IS FOR $9995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-XXXX

1-866-724-3388

