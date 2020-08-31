Menu
2009 Ford Escape

203,716 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

XLT

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5797221
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G29KA35182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,716 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2009 FORD ESCAPE WITH A/C, LEATHER, FOG LIGHTS AND MUCH MORE! READY FOR A TEST DRIVE CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT EVERYONE APPROVED!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

