$4,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Fusion
V6 SEL
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
Used
223,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP08159R154752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7746
- Mileage 223,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable midsize sedan with a touch of power? This 2009 Ford Fusion SEL delivers exactly that. Under the hood, it s powered by a 3.0L V6 engine producing around 221 horsepower, giving you smooth acceleration and confident highway passing power. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 7.5 seconds, making it a solid performer in its class. This ford is practically major scratch and dent free and has partial ppf on the front hood. Yes it comes certified at no additional cost to you.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Front fog lights
Intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
3.46 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
Integrated rear headrests
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
Front struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IPOD/IPHONE AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
2 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
CARBON FIBER INTERIOR ACCENTS
6 CUPHOLDERS
