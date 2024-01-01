Menu
The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

181,272 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
11956383

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,272KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBUF92X89B433788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,272 KM

Vehicle Description

 OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING 

 

Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals

 

For a low cost of $599 (plus tax)  We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing.  Powertrain Warranty  of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen ! 

 

Want more peaco of mind ?  Most cars can get up to  4 years/unlimited km  cover. 

 

Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS 

 

 

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class