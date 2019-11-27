2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.



Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.