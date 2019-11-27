2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Keyless Entry
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.