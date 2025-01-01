$8,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LS
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,566KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WA5EK3A1197680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7754
- Mileage 36,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable midsize sedan with a touch of power? This 2010 Chevrolet Impala delivers exactly that. Under the hood, it s powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing around 211 horsepower, giving you smooth acceleration and confident highway passing power. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 7.7 seconds, making it a solid performer in its class. This Impala has extremely low kms and is rust free. Yes it comes certified at no additional cost to you.
OPTIONS AND SPECS
-SILVER ICE METALLIC EXTERIOR
-GREY CLOTH INTERIOR ( EXTRA COMFY )
-5 PASSENGER
-CD PLAYER
-3.5L V6
-AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
-POWER WINDOWS
-AIR CONDITIONING
-FWD
-( MORE MORE )
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Woodgrain interior accents
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
2.86 axle ratio
Radio data system
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
.43 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
125 AMPS ALTERNATOR
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Legends
647-930-8180
2010 Chevrolet Impala