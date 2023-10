2010 Dodge Challenger

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 4 , 0 7 5 K M Used

117468 VIN: 2B3CJ5DT5AH117468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 214,075 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Rear Stabilizer Bar Tip Start Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Brake/Park Interlock 160-amp alternator 3.06 Axle Ratio Performance pwr rack & pinion steering 730 CCA maintenance-free battery Dual exhaust w/bright tips Independent performance suspension Safety Brake Assist Child seat upper tether anchorages Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags (5) 3-point seat belts Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff Dual-note electric horns Supplemental front side airbag Interior ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Speed Control Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Passenger assist handle Leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Trunk lamp Sentry key theft deterrent system Pwr accessory delay Floor Carpet Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel 8-way pwr driver seat Pwr trunklid release Instrument cluster w/tachometer Illuminated Door Pull Handles Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage 12V centre console pwr outlet Front reading/map lamps Air conditioning w/front & rear climate control outlets Driver & passenger manual lumbar Floor console-inc: fore/aft slide armrest Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down Rear 60/40 folding bench seat Rear armrest w/cupholder Rear courtesy lamps Visors w/illuminated mirrors Exterior Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Body-colour door handles Solar control glass Body-colour fascias Front license plate bracket Body-colour mirrors Functional Hood Scoop Rear body-colour spoiler Bright fuel filler door Satin chrome grill Variable-intermittent wipers Media / Nav / Comm Integrated rear window antenna 276 watt amp Additional Features Bodyside Stripe

