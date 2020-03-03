2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

