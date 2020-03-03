Menu
2010 Ford F-150

Lariat

2010 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,395KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4700844
  • Stock #: VF38382
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFC38382
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

