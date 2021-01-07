2010 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
647-285-7433
8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1
647-285-7433
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED, AUTO, AWD, POWER WINDOW, POWER LOCK, KEY LESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEEL, AM/FM/CD,
AIRCONDITION, NO RUST, NO ACCIDENT. & MUCH MORE.
CALL OR TEXT TONY AT 647-285-7433 FOR TEST DRIVE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1