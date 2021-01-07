Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda CR-V

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6582121
  • Stock #: 660L
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H38AL801526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, AUTO, AWD, POWER WINDOW, POWER LOCK, KEY LESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEEL, AM/FM/CD,

AIRCONDITION, NO RUST, NO ACCIDENT. & MUCH MORE.

CALL OR TEXT TONY AT 647-285-7433 FOR TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jbeily Auto Sales

2013 Nissan Rogue S
 144,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 3500...
 139,999 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 227,651 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

Call Dealer

647-285-XXXX

(click to show)

647-285-7433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory