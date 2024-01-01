Menu
- CONSIGNMENT SALE - LOCATED OFF SITE  in Bolton Ontario - MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT

AVAILABLE _ BINS  6 yards, 10 yard, 14 yards, 20 yards , 30 yards and 40 yards. 

Comes with salter 

OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE 

Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

2010 International 7500

352,000 KM

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 International 7500

Workstar

2010 International 7500

Workstar

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
352,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1HTWPAZT3AJ240635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Roll-Off Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 352,000 KM

Vehicle Description

- CONSIGNMENT SALE - LOCATED OFF SITE  in Bolton Ontario - MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT

AVAILABLE _ BINS  6 yards, 10 yard, 14 yards, 20 yards , 30 yards and 40 yards. 

 

Comes with salter 

 

 OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE 

 

Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals

 

h Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

2010 International 7500