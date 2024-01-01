$55,999+ tax & licensing
2010 International 7500
Workstar
2010 International 7500
Workstar
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
647-330-1950
Certified + E-Tested
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Roll-Off Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 352,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- CONSIGNMENT SALE - LOCATED OFF SITE in Bolton Ontario - MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT
AVAILABLE _ BINS 6 yards, 10 yard, 14 yards, 20 yards , 30 yards and 40 yards.
Comes with salter
OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE
Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals
h Confidence
We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Vault Automotive Collection
The Vault Automotive Collection
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-330-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-330-1950