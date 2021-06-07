Menu
2010 Toyota 4Runner

247,988 KM

$19,745

+ tax & licensing
$19,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2010 Toyota 4Runner

2010 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 LEATHER|CAEMRA|4WD|CEETIFIED

2010 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 LEATHER|CAEMRA|4WD|CEETIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,745

+ taxes & licensing

247,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7208120
  VIN: JTEBU5JR9A5000764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,988 KM

Vehicle Description

**FULLY LOADED|NO ACCIDENT**



2010TOYOTA 4 RUNNER SR5. LEATHER INTERIOR. BACK UP CAMERA.ALLOY WHEELS. PARKING SENSORS.BLUETOOTH. 2 SET OF KEYS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 247988KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $19745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING





SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

