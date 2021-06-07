2010 Toyota 4Runner

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,745 + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 9 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7208120

7208120 VIN: JTEBU5JR9A5000764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 247,988 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.