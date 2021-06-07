2010 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**FULLY LOADED|NO ACCIDENT**
2010TOYOTA 4 RUNNER SR5. LEATHER INTERIOR. BACK UP CAMERA.ALLOY WHEELS. PARKING SENSORS.BLUETOOTH. 2 SET OF KEYS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 247988KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $19745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8