2010 Toyota Camry

193,000 KM

$7,447

$7,447

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

HYBRID PUSH START|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

2010 Toyota Camry

HYBRID PUSH START|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,447

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5949918
  VIN: 4T1BB3EK6AU114282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED***

2010TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID.POWER SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. 4 CYLINDER. BLUETOOTH. TWOKEYS.KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 193000KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $7,447.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W,

VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8

PH: 1-647 3337730

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
CVT

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

