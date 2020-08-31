+ taxes & licensing
647-285-7433
8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1
647-285-7433
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED 2010 VOLKSWAGEN ROUTAN GREAT FOR BIG FAMILY VEHICLE WITH A/C , DOUBLE SIDED SLIDING DOORS AND MUCH MORE. READY FOR A TEST DRIVE CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT APPROVED!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1