2010 Volkswagen Routan

159,880 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

Trendline

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5827696
  • VIN: 2V4RW4DX7AR229437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,880 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2010 VOLKSWAGEN ROUTAN GREAT FOR BIG FAMILY VEHICLE WITH A/C , DOUBLE SIDED SLIDING DOORS AND MUCH MORE. READY FOR A TEST DRIVE CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT APPROVED!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

