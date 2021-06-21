Menu
2010 Volkswagen Touareg

54,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2010 Volkswagen Touareg

2010 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 Highline LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

2010 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 Highline LEATHER|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7386980
  VIN: WVGBF6A92AD003382

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG. LEATHER INTERIOR.HEATED SEATS.POWERSUNROOF.BLUETOOTH.ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 279897KMS. RUN AND DRIVES GOOD. .SOLD AS IS FOR $9,995.00.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8



PH: 647-333-7730





Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE





This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

