2011 BMW 3 Series

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a member of UCDA and licensed by OMVIC. We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. We are by appointment only. Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Mirror Memory
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
- Turbocharged
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
